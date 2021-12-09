FRSC official killed trying to rescue man in Ondo

A Federal Road Safety Corps official identified as Omiwoye Sunday was shot dead by unknown gunmen in Ondo State while trying to rescue a man.

Sunday was left in the pool of his blood while he and his wife, Bunmi were visiting a family friend at the Agbala area, behind Saint Monica’s Girl Grammar School, in Ondo, ThePunch reports.

The hoodlums were reportedly trying to mob an unidentified individual who ran towards Sunday for help and he ended up losing his life while trying to rescue him.

Narrating the incident, Mrs Bunmi revealed that she had run inside their family friends’ compound when she heard gunshots but upon her return, she found Omiwoye lying dead.

She said, “My husband and I went to see one of his friends who stays on the same street with us.

“Suddenly, some men ran towards where we were standing by the gate. My husband was trying to park his motorcycle then. So, two gunmen came on a motorcycle and started beating the boy, who ran to us.

“My husband challenged them and they warned him that they were not there for him and that he should go inside the gate. I went in immediately, but my husband still stood outside by his motorcycle.

“Later, we heard a gunshot. I ran out of the gate and saw my husband on the floor in a pool of blood. The gunmen ran away with his phone and motorcycle key.”

Bunmi has called on the authorities to ensure justice is served by bringing the perpetrators to book.

