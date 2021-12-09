Sheikh Gumi repents, says will no longer mediate for bandits

Controversial Islamic cleric, Ahmad Gumi, says he has quit mediating for armed bandits following their declaration as terrorists by a Nigerian court.

Gumi had visited bandits in the forests in Zamfara and Niger states, taken medical services to them and has been urging the Nigerian government to grant them a general amnesty as was done for militants in the Niger Delta.

Despite opposition to his overtures by governors in the north, Gumi had said his efforts in that campaign were for the sake of peace and economic prosperity of Nigeria.

A Federal High Court in Abuja had declared the activities of bandits’ groups as acts of terrorism.

The verdict strengthened the call on the Nigerian government to declare bandits ravaging the North-western and the North-central regions as terrorists.

And now Gumi said it will be dangerous for him to continue to engage the bandits, as per Premium Times.

He said, “Since the federal government has declared them terrorists, I don’t have anything to do with them anymore.

“I will not like to expose myself to danger again and to put a spotlight on myself unnecessarily.

“I have tried all I could do to admonish the nation on the best way to do it, but it seems my advice has fell (fallen) on deaf ears.”

He added that he would be a “spectator in the crisis”.

“I have endangered my life for peace by going to the forest and engaged the bandits. Among them there are rock bandits, they are dangerous, armed ready to fire.

“It is dangerous, still we risked our lives to see that we bring peace to this nation. Because somebody has to take that risk and we took it and thanked God we came out safely and knowledgeable, knowing how to come about this issue.

“Maybe in the future when the political situation changes for better, we can do it again so that there will be peace, harmony and tranquility in the country.”

