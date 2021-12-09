ESPN Couple Jalen Rose and Molly Qerim File for Divorce After Three Years of Marriage

Jalen Rose and Molly Qerim are over.

TMZ reports that Rose filed for divorce back in April, claiming that the couple’s marriage broke down after Qerim moved to Connecticut.

Now, the former NBA player, who’s now co-host of ESPN’s popular podcast and afternoon TV show, Jalen & Jacoby, has taken to his Instagram Story to announce their separation and impending divorce.

“After being separated for almost a year, Molly and I have officially decided to go our separate ways,” he wrote. “We both agree remaining friends and colleagues is the best course of action for our relationship moving forward. Please respect our privacy at this time.”

Image via Instagram

Qerim has not yet addressed the news, though she has removed Rose’s name from her social media accounts.

TMZ notes that Jalen is not asking for alimony, and that the couple did not sign a prenup. Additionally, Molly does not want any spousal support.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...