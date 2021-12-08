Official Trailer for AY’s Christmas in Miami is here [Watch]

The latest installment of AY Makun’s Akpos comedy series, Christmas in Miami, is finally out.

‘Christmas in Miami’, directed by Robert Peters and written by Patrick Koinage, follows Akpos’ journey to Miami, Florida, for a lavish holiday in the Yuletide.

Akpos, played by AY, is joined in the Christmas flick by characters played by Richard Mofe Damijo, Osita Iheme, ‘Coming to America’ actor John Amos, Nollywood diva Mercy Johnson-Okojie and a host of other local and international stars.

‘Christmas in Miami’ is the fourth installment in AY’s Akpos film franchise after ’30 Days in Atlanta’, ‘A Trip to Jamaica’ and ’10 Days in Suncity’.

Watch the trailer shared on AY’s official IG page below.

