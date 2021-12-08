8 nabbed, including 4 Mexicans in major drug bust in Delta State

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, have busted a massive drug ring in Delta State, south-south Nigeria.

NDLEA officials, acting on intelligence, arrested eight suspects, including four Mexicans, at the methamphetamine (Mkpuru Mmiri) site in Asaba, the Delta State capital.

Officials of the Special Enforcement team (SET) also arrested the masterminds of the major trafficking ring in an operation that spanned across three cities – Lagos, Obosi, near Onitsha and Asaba.

The arrests come amid growing concerns over the alarming rate of local gin, (Mkpuru Mmiri) consumption in the region.

Many have called for the banning of the production of the local brew which is popular among the youths.

