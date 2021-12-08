Covid-19: Lagos introduces fresh guidelines as fourth wave hits

The Lagos State government has introduced new guidelines for social events and gatherings in the state during the Yuletide.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu confirmed this in a statement on Tuesday, saying the state is experiencing a fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In order to curb the spread during the festive period, the governor said vaccination cards or negative COVID-19 test results must be presented at event venues.

All social events have been mandated to obtain safety clearance from the Lagos State Safety Commission (LSSC).

He also said attendees must be tested at the event venue or 24 hours before, regardless of their vaccination status.

“All Social Events must be duly registered to obtain Event Safety Clearance from the Lagos State Safety Commission website: www.lasgsafetyreg.com prior to holding.

“Where possible, events should be held outdoors. Occupancy limit at any event must not exceed 60% of maximum design capacity of the event centre,” the statement read in part.

It also noted that “Guests and service providers with high temperature (above 37.5) are to be politely turned back and referred to paramedics or the emergency response team on ground.”

Guests and service providers have been urged to wear either a face shield or nose mask before entry.

They must also endeavour to wash their hands, before entering the venue or use hand sanitisers after which temperature checks should be carried out.

Hand sanitisers are to be positioned at the entry point and different spots within the venue.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...