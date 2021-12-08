Champions League: Madrid edge Inter, Atleti qualify

Real Madrid continued their fine form Tuesday at the Santiago Bernabeu by defeating Inter Milan 2-0 in the Champions League to guarantee top spot from Group D.

Goals in either half from Toni Kroos and Marco Asensio ensured Carlo Ancelotti’s men would go into Monday’s draw as one of the seeded sides.

Elsewhere, Nigeria’s Zaidu Sanusi was In action as FC Porto suffered a 3–1 defeat to Atletico Madrid in winner takes-all clash.

Sanusi was in action for 63 minutes before he was replaced by Brazil defender Wendell, who was then sent off in the 70 minute.

Porto finished third in Group B and will now compete in the Europa League following their elimination from the elite competition.

Tuesday’s Results

PSG 4 -1 Club Brugge

Leipzig 2- 1 Manchester City

AC Milan 1-2 Liverpool

Porto 1-3 Atletico Madrid

Dortmund 5-0 Besiktas

Ajax 4-2 Sporting Lisbon

Real Madrid 2-0 Inter Milan

Shakhtar 1- 1 Sheriff

