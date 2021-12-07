Wizkid to feature on the Jimmy Fallon show tonight

Nigerian superstar Wizkid will feature on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon tonight, Dec 7, 2021.

This was announced by American On-Air Personality, Mike Adam via his verified Twitter account on Saturday, Dec. 4.

His tweet reads; “@wizkidayo will perform on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Tuesday, December 7th.”

It is not yet clear which of his songs will be played during the show.

The announcement follows a series of wins for the ‘Smile’ crooner who has had a year to remember.

His smash hit, ‘Essence’ continues to grip music lovers around the world as it was recently named the number one song on the globe by Rolling Stone magazine.

The ‘Ojuelegba’ singer just rounded up a monster concert at the O2 Arena in London that featured performances from superstars Chris Brown, Burna Boy, Justin Bieber and Tems, to mention a few.

