Nick Cannon’s son, Zen dies of brain cancer

Nick Cannon has announced the passing of his son, Zen.

Speaking on his Fox daytime show, the rapper and show host announced that his youngest son, Zen Cannon, passed away on Sunday due to a tumor in his brain.

“I’m here to show that I can fight through this. I’m feeling it. I’m vulnerable. I’m open”, stated a teary-eyed Nick.

His audience encouraged him as he bravely explained what happened with his baby boy. “I always noticed he had like a sinus thing, it was like a cough. So I wanted to check it out. They actually said his sinuses were pretty cool but by that time we found out he had another condition. They called it a malignant tumor in his head.”

As soon as the news hit social media, a wave of condolences were sent Nick and wife Alyssa Scott’s way.

Zen Cannon was Nick’s seventh son with Wild N’ Out model Alyssa Scott. She is Cannon’s fourth baby’s mother.

