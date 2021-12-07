Just In: Nigeria records three fresh cases of Omicron

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed three more cases of the dreaded Omicron COVID-19 variant in Nigeria.

This was contained in a statement on Tuesday by NCDC Director General, Dr. Ifedayo Adetifa

He noted that the fresh Omicron cases were detected in persons with recent travel history to South Africa.

Ifedayo added that the NCDC through the National Reference Laboratory (NRL) will continue to coordinate genomic surveillance activities across the country to sequence all positive COVID-19 samples from international travellers arriving in Nigeria.

“This includes; sequencing of positive samples from international travellers from October 2021 to date,” he further added.

According to him, the Delta variant remained the dominant variant, even as they have not seen the replacement of the variant by the new Omicron variant as observed elsewhere.

“Taken together, and if true, the Omicron variant can significantly change the current global COVID-19 epidemiology. There is currently no evidence of generalised or community transmission of this variant in Nigeria,” he stated.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...