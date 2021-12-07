Omicron: Senate, Reps condemn UK’s Red-listing of Nigeria

The Nigerian Senate has condemned in strong terms the decision of the U.K Government to include the country in its COVID-19 red list.

In a motion during Tuesday’s plenary, Senator Ike Ekweremadu said the decision by the British Government to include Nigeria in the list, with its concomitant implications, will affect many citizens of Nigeria, who had planned to spend their Christmas and New Year holiday with their families.

He further stated that it is worrying that Nigerians who have a genuine need to visit the U.K within this period will be denied a Visa and those with one will not be allowed to enter the U.K.

This as the Senate implored the Federal Government to constructively engage the British authorities with a view to reversing this inclusion.

The Red Chamber also called on the British authorities to consider removing Nigeria from the COVID-19 red list and to be sensitive to the diplomatic relationship between the two countries in taking decisions that affect Nigerian citizens.

Meanwhile, the House of Representatives through a motion of urgent public importance by the minority leader, Ndudi Elumelu, asked the Foreign Affairs Ministry to interface with the UK government to reverse the decision of the ban.

The committees on health and foreign affairs have been mandated to interface with the PSC on the best way to resolve the matter.

