Strike imminent as ASUU’s ultimatum elapses

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has threatened to embark on another strike action if the Federal Government fails to act urgently.

This comes after the expiration of the 21-day ultimatum it handed to the Federal Government to implement its demands.

ASUU President, Prof Emmanuel Osodeke, said the Federal Government would hear from the union in the next 24 hours concerning its next line of action.

According to him, consultations were already in place with the various branches for a final position to be made known to the public soon.

ASUU also stated that the Federal Government only met one out of the demands of the Union which is the NEEDS assessment; the revitalisation funds of N30billion which it claimed N20billion was paid to the universities.

He said, “It is the principal officers that met yesterday (Sunday)”, explaining that, “following our procedures, we are going to the branches to consult them and then we will come to take the final decision.”

ASUU had on 15th November, 2021, given the Federal Government three weeks to accede to its demands or face another round of strike.

But FG, through the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, is making efforts to stop the imminent strike action.

Major outstanding issues include funding for revitalisation of public universities and earned academic allowances.

Other outstanding issues were University Transparency Accountability Solution (UTAS) promotion arrears, renegotiation of the 2009 ASUU-FGN agreement, and the inconsistencies in IPPIS payment, which up till now had not been addressed.

The ASUU president said, “Government of Nigeria should be held responsible should ASUU be forced to activate the strike it patriotically suspended.

“Finally, we call on all patriotic Nigerians and lovers of Nigeria to prevail on the federal and state governments to act fast to prevent another round of industrial crisis in Nigeria’s public universities.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...