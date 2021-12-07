Sylvester Oromoni: Family hires Falana in case against Dowen College

The family of Sylvester Oromoni (Jnr), the late 12-year-old Dowen College student that was recently tortured to death, has hired foremost human rights lawyer and activist, Femi Falana (SAN) to prosecute its case against the institution over the gruesome death of their son.

To this end, Falana has written a letter to the office of Lagos State’s Chief Coroner, requesting an inquest into the circumstances leading to the death of his client’s child, as per ChannelsTV.

The letter was dated December 6, 2021, signed by Taiwo Olawale, and addressed to the chief coroner, High Court of Lagos State.

The letter, titled ‘Request for Inquest into the Tragic Death of Sylvester Oromoni killed at Dowen College, Lekki, Lagos,’ said that based on the briefings by the family, the late student died as a result of injuries allegedly inflicted on him by his seniors at the school.”

“Given the needless death of Sylvester Oromoni, we are compelled to request you to use your good offices to cause a coroner’s inquest to be conducted into the cause of death of this young and promising boy and make appropriate recommendations pursuant to Section 15 of the Lagos State Coroner’s Law 2007 that states that an inquest shall hold whenever a coroner is informed that the death of a deceased person within his coroner district is as a result of a death in a violent, unnatural or suspicious situation,” the letter read in part.

“We hereby request your lordship to conduct an inquest into the circumstance surrounding this tragic death and we are confident that your lordship will accede to our request with utmost urgency.”

This comes as the Lagos State Police Command launches an investigation into the circumstances leading to the student’s death.

