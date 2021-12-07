Gray stunner sinks Arsenal as struggling Everton claim three points

Demarai Gray scored a superb injury-time winner to earn struggling Everton a first win in nine games as they beat Arsenal 2-1 at Goodison Park Monday night.

After being thumped 4-1 by Liverpool in a one-sided Merseyside derby, Rafael Benitez’s team responded with a much-improved display that showed the character and resilience fans were looking for.

Brazil forward Richarlison had brought Everton level with 11 minutes of normal time remaining after Martin Odegaard scored the game’s opener from Kieran Tierney’s cross in first-half stoppage time.

Richarlison had also had two goals ruled out for offside by the video assistant referee as the Toffees went for broke against their jittery guests.

Gray’s winner late on was no more than they deserved to spark wild scenes in the stands in sharp contrast to last Wednesday after Liverpool ran out comfortable winners.

Victory lifts Everton to 12th in the table, eight points above the relegation zone, while Mikel Arteta’s Gunners are now seventh – four points off the Champions League places.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...