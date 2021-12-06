England youngster Bellingham investigated over match-fixing claim

England youngster Jude Bellingham is being investigated by the German police following his match-fixing comments about ref Felix Zwayer after Dortmund’s loss to Bayern Munich weekend.

Bellingham who plies his trade with the BVB was livid as he lashed out at the referee for awarding the German champions a penalty at 2-2 with 13 minutes remaining after the ball struck Mats Hummels’ arm during the Bundesliga clash on Saturday.

Speaking after the defeat, the 18-year-old lamented saying, “For me it wasn’t a penalty,” adding that “You give a referee that has, you know, match fixed before, the biggest game in Germany… What do you expect?”

UK Sun reports that the former Birmingham star’s comment was in reference to Zwayer’s six-month ban by the German FA back in 2005 after a match-fixing scandal rocked the Bundesliga.

Subsequently, Sky Sports confirmed that German policemen are looking into Bellingham’s comments just as the German FA (DFB) also announced they were investigating the England international’s remarks.

A criminal complaint has now been filed and the case will be forwarded to the Dortmund public prosecutor’s office who will determine whether there will be any criminal charges against Bellingham with a decision expected later on this week – Sky reported.

However, in defence of his decision which allowed Robert Lewandowski to net the winner from the spot, Zwayer told Sky Germany: “The situation was a standard corner kick.

“I see in the game that it’s about a touch by Hummels. The question for me was: Is the arm stretched away from the body or not? In real time, it was not clear whether his arm was moved towards the ball.

“I checked it with [VAR officials] in Cologne and then the arm position was checked.

“The video assistant made an assessment for himself and said that Hummels had his arm away from the body in an unnatural position.

“In the end, he clearly deflected the ball with his elbow and I came to the decision that it was a penalty.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...