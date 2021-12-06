Just In: Former Myanmar leader, Suu Kyi, sentenced to four years in jail

A court in Myanmar on Monday sentenced the country’s deposed leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, to four years in jail.

A spokesman for Myanmar’s military told the AFP news agency that the former activist was found guilty of incitement and of violating COVID-19 rules.

Zaw Min Tun said she received two years in prison on each of the two charges.

Former President, Win Myint, was also jailed for four years under the same charges, he said, adding that the pair will not be taken to prison yet.

“They will face other charges from the places where they are staying now” in the capital Naypyidaw,” he said, without giving further details.

The trial in Naypyidaw has been closed to the media, while the military has barred Suu Kyi’s lawyers from communicating with the public.

The ruling on Monday is the first in a dozen cases the military has brought against the 76-year-old since it deposed her civilian government in a coup on February 1.

Other cases against the Nobel Peace Prize laureate include multiple charges of corruption, violations of a state secrets act, and a telecoms law that altogether carry a maximum sentence of more than a century in prison.

Suu Kyi, who had spent 15 years in house arrest under a previous military government, denies all the charges.

