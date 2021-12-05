‘Face with tears of joy’ reigns as most-used emoji

We all enjoy the wonders of emojis while chatting, as they quite easily express emotions and reactions that may be too complicated for words.

They also make the art of chatting way more fun, if you feel me (smile emoji).

It turns out emojis also compete against each other for which is the most popular among users.

And now data from the Unicode Consortium shows the world is enamoured with “face with tears of joy” is the most used emoji.

The competition amongst emojis is not even a close one as the ‘face with tears of joy’ has been on top since at least 2017, and in 2021, it accounted for over 5 percent of emoji sent online!

In its blog, the Unicode Consortium points out that the top 10 emoji has only seen one change between the two years, and even then, it was to swap two very similar emoji (“two hearts” with “smiling face with 3 hearts”).

The birthday cake emoji shot up from 113 to 25, while the balloon gently floated from 139 to 48.

The pleading face also broke the top 20, rising from 97 to 14.

In case you’re wondering, there are 3,663 emoji overall.

The way emoji are created is a surprisingly interesting process, and you can read about it in this article from Jay Peters, published on TheVerge.

