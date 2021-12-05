Police arrest trigger-happy policeman who shot driver dead in Osun

The Osun State Police Command has announced the arrest of a trigger-happy police officer who shot dead a truck driver on Friday at the Ota-Efun area in Osogbo, the Osun state capital.

The policeman, identified as Sgt Moses Samuel alongside his colleagues, had allegedly hit the innocent driver, Mallam Kabiru Babai with a shovel before shooting him in the chest with a pistol.

They reportedly fled the scene after confirming the death of Kabiru.

An eyewitness had said of the incident, “The police officers who came down from a mini commercial bus (Korope) hit the driver with a shovel under the truck before he was shot with a pistol in the chest.

“The police officers immediately after the act, took off their uniforms and ran away.

“Police were shooting guns and teargas to scare away the angry crowd, while they took away the corpse of the driver.”

Meanwhile, the spokesperson for the state police command, Yemisi Opalola said they had identified the trigger-happy police officer, adding that he had been arrested and detained.

In a statement Sunday, she added that the command had embarked on further investigation into the incident.

The statement read; “The Osun State Police Command in its continued efforts to curtail all forms of indiscipline and acts of unprofessionalism, has arrested and detained the police officer, Sgt Moses Samuel who shot at one Mallam Kabiru Babai ‘m’ 33 years yesterday, 3rd December, 2021 around Kobogbogboe/Ota-efun Area, Osogbo.

“Investigation and disciplinary actions have commenced and the suspect will be arraigned in court after completion of the Orderly Room Trial. This we hope will serve as a deterrent to other officers of his likes.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Olawale Olokode, psc is using this medium to express his condolences to the victim’s family, colleagues at work, and friends, and pray to God to put an end to this kind of unfortunate incident. He also assures members of the public that, justice will be served.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...