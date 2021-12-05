IGP petitioned over forgery of Supreme Court judgment

A human rights lawyer, Chief Gabriel Giwa-Amu, has asked the Inspector-General of Police (I-GP), Usman Baba, to investigate alleged forgery of a Supreme Court judgment used in taking illegal possession of an estate in Lagos.

In his petition, Giwa-Amu accused an investment company and two individuals of alleged forgery of a Supreme Court judgement of July 14, 2020 in Suit No. SC/48/1992 to execute the alleged illegal possession.

Giwa-Amu said his client, Rockston Shelter Company Ltd, accused the suspects of forgery and illegal entry the property located at Olopameta Community, Hopeville Estate Waterfront, Sangotedo, Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos.

The lawyer said that the suspects came to the premises with a Sheriff or Bailiff and pasted notice, signboard and inscription on the walls of the estate, alleging that the Supreme Court gave judgement which entitled them to take possession of the estate.

“No such judgement exists and what was shown by the suspects is a forgery as our application to the Supreme Court for certified trust copy of the said judgement reveals.

“Upon our further search, we discovered the said forged judgement related to and concerns 19, Agege Motor Road, Idi-Oro, Mushin Lagos and not Olopameta Community, Hopeville Estate Waterfront Sangotedo Ibeju-Lekki.

”The name mentioned in the SC/48/1992 is one Mr Akingbehin Tinubu and not Late Madam Iyalide Efunroye Tinubu whose estate the suspects now impersonate and purported to act on behalf,” he said.

Giwa-Amu, therefore, urged the I-GP to use his good office to cause a detailed investigation of the matter with a view to bring the suspects to justice.

