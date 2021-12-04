Man City ease past Watford to go top

Manchester City claimed a deserved 3-1 win over Watford to move top of the Premier League for the first time in 2021-22.

Raheem Sterling got the show underway when he headed the reigning champions ahead after only four minutes having found space at the back post to meet Phil Foden’s cross from the left.

Pep Guardiola’s stylish side got a well-deserved second as Bachmann denied Ilkay Gundogan, but the rebound fell to Bernardo Silva, who showed excellent skill to beat two defenders and finish well from a tight angle.

Silva then grabbed his second and City’s third, cutting in from the right side of the penalty area and curling a fine finish past Bachmann.

Cucho Hernandez pulled one back for Watford, following in to convert a rebound after his first strike had hit the foot of the post.

But it was nothing more than consolation as the champions moved one point clear of Liverpool, who won 1-0 at Wolves earlier on Saturday thanks to Divock Origi’s late strike.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...