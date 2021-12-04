UK bans travellers from Nigeria over Omicron fears

The United Kingdom on Saturday added Nigeria to its red list category as it tightens travel restrictions in an effort to limit the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

“From 0400 on Monday 6 December, Nigeria will be added to the red list for entering England,” the UK government’s travel advisory on Nigeria said.

This means Nigerians who do not have UK citizenship can no longer travel to the country until the advisory is revised.

“Over the recent days we have learnt of a significant number of growing cases linked to travel with Nigeria,” UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid said, as reported by the BBC on Saturday.

“There are 27 cases already in England and that’s growing and Nigeria now is second only to South Africa in terms of linked cases to Omicron.”

Nigeria reported its first cases of the Omicron virus on Wednesday.

