Kalu commiserates with Igbinedion family over matriarch’s death

Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has condoled with the Igbinedion family over the death of Mrs. Maria Igbinedion, mother of former Gov. Lucky Igbinedion of Edo.

Kalu, in a condolence message issued on Friday in Abuja, described the deceased as a woman of virtue.

The former governor of Abia acknowledged the outstanding attributes of the late Igbinedion, adding that her good deeds would continue to speak for her.

While conveying his heartfelt condolences to Chief Gabriel Igbinedion, the Esama of Benin and husband of the deceased, Kalu prayed to God to give the family the fortitude to bear the loss.

“On behalf of the people of Abia North Senatorial District, I commiserate with former Governor of Edo State, Chief Lucky Igbinedion, over the demise of his mother, Mrs. Maria Igbinedion.

“Mama was a virtuous woman who lived a purposeful life dedicated to the service of God and humanity.

“She left behind good children who are doing well in various field of endeavours.

“The deceased will be remembered for her selflessness, kind-hearted relationship with people and dedication to the service of mankind. She will be missed by family, friends and associates,’’ Kalu said.

The chief whip of the senate prayed God to grant the deceased eternal rest.

