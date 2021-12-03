Bribe-seeking policemen shoot woman, batter husband

Some trigger-happy policemen have allegedly shot a woman in the stomach at a checkpoint in the Ikorodu area of Lagos State.

The rogue cops further brutalised the husband because he complained about the condition of his wife.

The woman, Rukayat Salami, a fashion designer, is recuperating at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, Punch writes.

The incident happened around 8.30 am on Sunday when a tricycle operator had wanted to pass a mounted checkpoint by the policemen in the area.

It was learnt that an argument ensued between him and the cops over N100, after which it degenerated as the policemen opened fire.

Ibrahim, a surveyor, said the policemen brutalised him for calling their attention to his wife’s condition.

The father of four said, “The incident happened around 8.30pm on Sunday when we were on our way back from my in-law’s house at Agunfoye, in Adamo, Ikorodu. We approached a police checkpoint and saw policemen collecting money from commercial drivers plying the axis.

“The tricycle operator at my front was reluctant to pay the N100 or N200 to the policemen, so what the policemen did was to pass me while they argued with the operator. The policemen were four; two monitored vehicles going toward Itokin, the other two monitored vehicles going to Ikorodu.

“As I drove past the checkpoint, we suddenly heard gunshots and my wife started screaming that she had been shot. She started shouting that she needed water, but as I stretched my hand to examine the side of her stomach, I observed that she was bleeding.

“I quickly parked my vehicle, got down and went to meet the policemen to tell them that they had shot my wife. While writhing in pain, my wife was telling me to be careful so the policemen won’t shoot me. The policemen and I engaged in a shouting match until one of them used a heavy object to hit my head and I started bleeding.”

The Kwara State indigene said he rushed his wife to the Ikorodu General Hospital, from where she was transferred to the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital for surgery.

While lamenting that over N150,000 had been spent on Rukayat’s treatment, Ibrahim demanded the arrest and prosecution of the policemen involved in the incident.

He said, “When I rushed my wife to the emergency unit of the Ikorodu General Hospital, she was stabilised. The following day, my wife was referred to the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, but they rejected her because of bed space.

“We informed officials of the Ikorodu General Hospital. But while returning there, one of the officials called and told us to go to LASUTH, where a bed space had been secured for us. She was admitted there and we did an X-ray which revealed that two bullets were in her system.

“They also said blood was in her chest; they told us to buy some medicine and other things they needed. After we got them, she underwent surgery. They removed a bullet from her body, but the second bullet was not removed as the doctors said it would be suppressed with antibiotics.

“My wife has spent five days in the hospital. I reported the case at the Sagamu Road Police Station and was told an investigation would be conducted. I want those policemen to be prosecuted.”

A bullet extracted from Rukayat’s body was sighted, while the husband was badly damaged when he spoke to reporters.

The couple said they would present the bullet to support police investigation into the incident.

