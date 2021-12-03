Why we visited Orji Kalu – PDP

As permutations towards the 2023 general election intensify, the Peoples Democratic Party on Thursday appealed to the Senate Chief Whip, Orji Kalu, to return to the party.

The PDP’s National Secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, made the appeal when he led a delegation of its members to visit Kalu in his Abuja residence.

Anyanwu, shortly after a one-hour closed door meeting with Kalu, said their meeting centred on what would be profitable to the country.

He said: “We came to visit a friend, a leader in the South East and one of our own and to acquaint him with the developments in our party.

“And to let him know the reason why he should move over to our party.

“We had a good discussion and this is just the beginning.”

Anyanwu noted that the visit was part of efforts by the PDP to bring their members back and reposition the party.

He said: “We are talking about bringing people back to the party because the more the merrier.

“This is a place he started, so you have to leave where you are and go back to where you started.”

Kalu left the PDP for the APC in November 2016, and is considered a likely candidate to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

