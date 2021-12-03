Infantino, NFF felicitate with Pinnick on 51st birthday

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has heaped praises on the President of Nigeria Football Federation, Amaju Pinnick as he marked his birthday anniversary on Wednesday, 1st December 2021.

“This past year, which has presented us with many challenges, has nevertheless shown and highlighted the exemplary unity and solidarity of the football world, and I can only reiterate my sincere thanks to you for your efforts, work and contribution within the FIFA Council,” Infantino wrote in a letter personally signed by him to the NFF chief who is a fellow Member of the FIFA Council.

The Executive Committee of the Nigeria Football Federation, which Pinnick has led for the past seven years and two months, also showered encomiums on him as he celebrates another year.

General Secretary of the NFF and Secretary to the Board, Dr Mohammed Sanusi, said Pinnick has demonstrated exemplary leadership and remains one of the most innovative and energetic leaders that Nigeria Football has seen in a long time.

“The past year has been quite challenging but we are happy to have a leader like Mr Pinnick who has never been shy to lead from the front and courageously confront odds, hurdles and obstacles in the way of Nigeria Football. He is an altruistically visionary leader who never looks back once he decides on the best pathways forward.

“Mr Pinnick is a charismatic administrator worthy of adulation and emulation. His charisma and gravitas have emboldened the innovation and legacy projects that we are presently undertaking at the NFF. Another part of Mr Pinnick that many people may not be aware of is his commitment to humanitarian work and philantrophy. That story will be told in full some day,” Dr Sanusi added.

