Edo DPO released after ransom payment

The Divisional Police Officer (DBO) of Fugar Police Division, Edo State Police Command, Ibrahim Aliyu Ishaq, who was kidnapped a week ago, has been freed by his abductors.

According to PRNigeria, the police boss was released after payment of an undisclosed amount as a ransom to the kidnappers.

The news medium however added that his release was facilitated with the arrest of some suspects over the abduction.

Recall that Ishaq was kidnapped around Ise River along old Auchi – Ekperi-Agenebode road last Friday.

The kidnappers subsequently contacted the family of the police officer for ransom payment.

Ishaq, before his deployment some years ago, had served as DPO in Dakata Police Division in Kano State.

