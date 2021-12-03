Insecurity: Osinbajo defends Buhari, says he’s doing his best

Nigeria’s Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo says President Muhammadu Buhari is doing his best to fix the insecurity in the country.

Osinbajo spoke on Thursday at the Presidential Villa when he received the Muhammadu Buhari Osinbajo (MBO) Dynamic Support Group, assuring them that security challenges will be resolved for a stronger and greater.

The VPappealed to citizens to ensure that the ideals of the nation are kept.

“Mr President has always remained steadfast and focused on resolving the problems of the country beginning with security.

“He is a steady hand, not panicky, focused, looking at the security issues every day, and trying to advance the best possible solutions”, he said.

Osinbajo stressed the importance of recognizing that when problems are being faced, the government requires support from all.

He further maintained that the unity of Nigeria is important for all ethnicities and religions.

“For a country that is the largest economy in Africa, to start thinking in terms of fragmenting itself.

“If you fragment, the problems are going to multiply, poverty will multiply”, he added.

