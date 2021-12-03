Drivers block Auchi-Abuja road over abduction of colleague

Drivers on Thursday Dec 2, 2021 blocked the Benin-Auchi-Abuja Road in protest following the abduction of their colleague on Wednesday.

The barricaded at Ugha in Edo state left travellers stranded for hours as there was no vehicular movement on the busy road.

One of the protesting drivers, in a chat with TheNation, said: “One of our drivers was kidnapped on Wednesday. We have reported to the police and nothing is being done to search for him. Another driver was kidnapped several months ago. We are afraid he may have died, as he is yet to be found.

“We are not leaving this spot until government does something about it. We brought with us seven bags of rice, pots and other ingredients to cook. That is how serious we are.”

Police spokesman Bello Kontongs said some operatives from the command were at the scene to pacify the drivers, while others were searching for the abducted driver in the bushes.

Kontongs said in a statement yesterday that the police had information that gunmen numbering about 20 intercepted a Galaxy bus with nine passengers”.

Kontongs said “six victims were rescued unhurt comprising four male, one female and a baby.”

