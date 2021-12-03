Man, 65, rapes 17-yr-old daughter

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Ogun State has arrested a 65-year-old man, Rojaiye Balogun, who allegedly raped his 17-year-old daughter in Abeokuta, the state capital.

Mr Kolawole Taiwo, the NSCDC Commandant, paraded the suspect and said the case was reported to the Anti-Human Trafficking, Irregular Migration Unit of the command by someone close to the girl.

Taiwo said that the incident happened at Imomo in Ijebu-Ode, saying the suspect was arrested on Wednesday.

He noted that the suspect had confessed to have slept with his daughter, claiming it was the work of the devil.

He added that the matter would be investigated and the suspect would be prosecuted.

On his part, the suspect told newsmen that he slept with the victim only once, when her mother had travelled.

Balogun, who regretted his action, said that the victim was not his biological daughter, saying that her mother brought her to his house when she was just 10 years old.

His statement was however rubbished by the victim who said her father had forcefully slept with her four times, adding that he was only lying that he was not her biological father.

She said that at the last attempt at having intercourse with her, he promised to give her N1,000 but she refused and he forcibly slept with her.

She said she had reported the issue to her mother several times but she never believed her.

She said it was an uncle who took her to report the case at the NSCDC

