Peace Walk: ‘I will walk with Sanwo-Olu’ – Segun Awosanya

A member of the Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry on the Consolidated Report on General Police Brutality Cases and Report of Lekki Incident Investigation, Mr. Segun Awosanya on Thursday said he will work with anyone promoting peace.

This comes after the Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, had proposed a Peace Walk as one of the steps towards closure and healing over last year’s EndSARS protests and the Lekki toll gate incident.

Calling on entertainers Seun Kuti, Folarin Falana popularly known as Falz, Debo Adedayo, popularly known as Mr Macaroni among others to join in the walk, the governor on Tuesday said he would lead the peace walk.

However, entertainers Kuti, Falana and Adedayo rejected the Governor’s offer, asking for justice to be carried out before any hope for peace.

But right activist Awosanya, who spoke from London, said he could consider it if he was in Nigeria.

“Because I am an advocate for peace, justice, equity and fairness, I will walk with anybody who wants peace,” he said.

“There are no absolutes. Because I agree with some people on certain things does not mean I am in alignment with them. So if walk with the Governor today, it does not stop me from criticising the Governor.”

