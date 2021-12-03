RCCG launches dating website, says ‘No marriage in heaven’

The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), the City of David in Victoria Island, Lagos, has launched a dating website.

“There is no marriage in heaven!” the church posted on its official Facebook page, days after the website went live. “We are here to help you connect and hopefully meet your better half.”

Intending participants must register and have their details processed before approval free of charge.

In a statement on the dating site, users of the platform were advised to carry out their due diligence before connecting with other participants.

“The Redeemed Christian Church of God, City of David Parish makes no representations or warranties and expressly disclaims any and all liability concerning any damages sustained by any registrant as a result of connecting with anyone on this platform,” the disclaimer added.

In a video on its Facebook page, the Parish Pastor, Idowu Iluyomade, said people on the platform are of varying ages.

“We have from ages 20, 25 to 65,” Pastor Idowu noted in the social media post.

The platform is already organising virtual classes for participants where it teaches about key ingredients for a successful marriage.

