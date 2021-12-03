Buhari lands in Dubai for Expo 2020

President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived in the United Arab Emirates to participate in the Dubai Expo 2020.

The Personal Assistant to the president on Broadcast Media, Buhari Sallau, disclosed this on Thursday via his Facebook page.

The Expo 2020 Dubai is aimed at creating an environment for Nigerians to join over 190 countries to forge true and meaningful partnerships.

Sallau, who earlier announced the President’s departure said the expo will provide an opportunity for the Nigerian delegation to highlight significant strides in the economy in the last six years as a basis for making the country an important destination for foreign direct investment.

Asides from touring the Nigerian pavilion at the expo on Friday, Nigeria’s national day, the president will also receive in audience prospective investors as well as meet with his highness, Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces and Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of the Emirate of Dubai.

On Saturday, President Buhari will be the special guest of honour at the special trade and investment forum.

Top government officials in the president’s entourage include the ministers of foreign affairs, industry, trade and investment, finance, budget and national planning.

