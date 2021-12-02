NUPENG suspends planned strike

The Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) has suspended its planned strike, following a commitment obtained from the federal government.

NUPENG president, Williams Akporeha, and Afolabi Olawale, general secretary of the union, issued a statement to this effect on Thursday, weeks after they issued a two-week ultimatum to the federal government over issues including non-payment of workers’ salaries and title benefits.

On November 25, NUPENG extended the two-week ultimatum by seven days.

The union commended the management of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) for taking steps to resolve the impasse.

“NNPC’s management has once again proven to the union and the nation that it can be trusted in matters of ensuring decency of employment and peaceful industrial relations in the Nigerian oil and gas industry,” the statement read.

“Some of the resolutions from these engagements include commencement of the processes to clear all backlogs of arrears of salaries and allowances owed contract workers of Oil Mining Licence 42 before the end of December.

“The agreement and firm commitment to pay N2.13 million to each of the former employees of the big six contractors whose terminal benefits were short-paid in 2012 following the closure of the contract.”

NUPENG said it would ensure that petroleum products are available nationwide during the yuletide season.

