Germany announces nationwide shutdown for unvaccinated

Germany has announced a nationwide lockdown for the unvaccinated amid rising COVID-19 cases and Omicron variant fears

Acting German Chancellor Angela Merkel, and Olaf Scholz, who will take over from Mrs Merkel next week, met with regional leaders on Thursday morning to finalise the regulation change.

Though Mr Scholz had previously shouted down calls to plunge Germany into a new lockdown, the preliminary version of the new measures being considered was leaked to the German press and is expected to be agreed on Thursday for the whole country.

When the new regulations come into effect, unvaccinated people in Germany will not be allowed in restaurants, pubs, gyms or other non-essential venues.

This will include restrictions on household mingling, placing a maximum of two households meeting when unvaccinated.

Ms Merkel said: “The 2G rules [vaccinated or recovered] will be extended across the board to retail.

“In addition, access to facilities and events for cultural and leisure activities (including cinemas, theatres, restaurants) will only be possible for vaccinated and recovered people (2G), regardless of the incidence rate. A negative test can additionally be requested.”

Some parts of Germany have already banned the unvaccinated from Christmas events like markets under 2G, or shut them down completely.

