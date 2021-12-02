Home Alone house can now be booked on Airbnb

Fans of Home Alone can now live out their childhood dreams by spending the night in the film’s iconic house.

The house – home to the McCallister family in the 1990 Christmas classic – has been made available on Airbnb for one night only.

Located in the Chicago area, the home will be available to book from 7 December for $25 (£18).

The successful applicants will be able to stay overnight on 12 December. There’s however a catch: it is available for a maximum of four guests.

The blockbuster famously starred Macaulay Culkin as Kevin McCallister. Guests will be greeted on arrival by Devin Ratray, who played his older brother Buzz.

“You may not remember me as particularly accommodating,” Buzz is quoted as saying in the press release.

“But I’ve grown up, and I’d be happy to share my family home – my pizza, even – with you this holiday season. Just try not to let my tarantula, Axl, loose this time.”

According to the release, other perks include booby traps, aftershave and a mirror to scream into, and 90s junk food.

It’s sure gonna be a thrill…

