Emirates Airlines resumes flight operations to Nigeria Dec 5

Emirates airline has announced that it will resume passenger operations between Dubai and Nigeria from December 5, 2021, with a mandatory COVID-19 PCR tests for all inbound travellers.

Emirates, the flag carrier of the UAE, said this in a statement Thursday, stressing that passengers from Nigeria will take the COVID-19 PCR test within three days before departure and another test on arrival at the UAE., TheCabe writes.

“The world’s largest international airline will operate to and from its Nigerian gateways with daily flights, providing travellers from Nigeria convenient access to Dubai, which remains a highly popular holiday and business destination,” the statement reads.

“It’ll also enable travellers to safely connect via Dubai to the Emirates network of over 120 global destinations.”

The statement added that Emirates will fly to Abuja with EK 785 and 786, leaving Dubai at 1100hrs, arriving in Abuja at 1540hrs. The return flight, EK 786 will take off from Abuja at 1900, arriving in Dubai at 0435hrs the next day.

“Travellers coming from Nigeria will also need to take another Covid-19 PCR test on arrival at Dubai International Airport,” the statement adds.

“Ensuring the safety of travellers, visitors, and the community, Covid-19 PCR tests are mandatory for all inbound passengers arriving to Dubai, including UAE citizens, residents and tourists, irrespective of the country they are coming from,” it added.

Nigerian government on Nov 26, 2021 lifted restrictions imposed on Emirates flights sometime in March this year following a row over COVID-19 travel requirements for Nigerian passengers.

