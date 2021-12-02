Buhari mourns as over 20 killed in Kano boat mishap

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness over the tragic boat accident in Bagwai Local Government area of Kano State in which more than 20 deaths were reported.

The president disclosed this in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, on Wednesday in Abuja.

In a condolence message to the government and people of Kano State over the tragic incident, the president assured the state government of the support of all federal agencies in the state, as rescue operation continues.

He said: ”As efforts are being made to rescue the passengers still unaccounted for, I join fellow citizens in praying for the repose of those lost, and for safety and well-being of all the others.”

