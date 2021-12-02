 Fayemi gives governorship aspirants deadline to resign from Govt

The Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, has announced that anyone who would like to contest the governorship primaries should tender his or her resignation latest by December 18th.

The governor gave the directive in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Yinka Oyebode, in Ado-Ekiti on Wednesday.

The development, according to the statement, became imperative in order to ensure cohesion and excellent service delivery – two major hallmarks of the administration – remain uncompromised.

In compliance with directives of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State has slated the governorship primaries for January, ahead of the June 2022 governorship election.

Fayemi, who completes his second term in 2022, is ineligible to go for another term.

