Why Mendy was snubbed for ballon d’Or goalkeeper award – Evra

Former Manchester United defender Patrice Evra has controversially claimed that the decision not to award Chelsea’s Edouard Mendy the Lev Yashin Trophy for 2021 at the Ballon d’Or award in Paris was racially motivated.

Despite winning the Champions League and producing a string of clean sheets for the Blues throughout the past 12 months, Mendy was beaten to the award by Gianluigi Donnarumma.

The PSG shot stopper helped Italy to win two penalty shootouts on their way to winning this summer’s European Championships.

Mendy finished second behind Donnarumma, with Atletico Madrid’s Jan Oblak in third.

But, speaking on Instagram, Evra appeared to suggest the reason why Mendy was snubbed was because of his race and not because Donnarumma was more worthy of the prize.

He also criticised attitudes towards the Africa Cup of Nations, which begins in Cameroon on January 9.

“Also the goalkeeper… what about Edouard Mendy? You know, but of course, African Cup, we are the monkeys so no one respects this competition.

“We are the only competition where you have to leave your club, leave for three weeks and play that cup because in Africa we always have a little space.

‘But things will change, things will change.”

Mendy was born in France but plays his international football for Senegal while Evra was born in Senegal but represented France.

Mendy has won 16 caps for the African nation and is expected to play for them in the Africa Cup of Nations which begins in January.

