Anambra Guber: 11 Parties challenge Soludo’s victory in court

A total of 11 political parties and their candidates have filed petitions at the Anambra governorship election petition tribunal challenging the victory of the candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Prof. Charles Chukwuma Soludo.

The petitioners were able to beat the deadline for the expiration of the 21 days stipulated by the Electoral Act for the filing of petitions against the outcome of the Anambra state gubernatorial elections.

Secretary of the tribunal, Barr Surajo Gusau disclosed that the candidates and political parties who have filed petitions include Sen Andy Uba of the All Progressive Congress (APC) who is calling for a declaration that he won a majority of the valid votes cast in the said election.

Meanwhile, Special Adviser to Gov Wille Obiano on Political Matters, Barr Ifeatu Obiokoye told journalists that APGA is not losing sleep over the petitions.

He said: “We shall take it as it comes and we are not losing sleep over those petitions and do not lose sight of the game plan of a particular party and petitioner by sponsoring some lesser political parties to go to tribunal and later withdraw from the suits and collapse into their benefactors at the end of the day.

“Our party the All Progressives Grand Alliance won the election and we are prepared to defend our mandate at the tribunal.”

