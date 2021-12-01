Unvaccinated civil servants barred from entering Federal Secretariat [Photos]

A number of unvaccinated civil servants were prevented from entering the Federal Secretariat, Abuja, by security operatives Wednesday.

The move follows enforcement of compulsory COVID-19 vaccination for civil servants in the country.

Security men manned the main entrance to the Federal Secretariat where they demanded either a vaccination card or evidence of negative PCR test before allowing the civil servants access to their offices.

Earlier, the Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19 had given a directive mandating all Federal Civil Servants to be vaccinated or present evidence of negative PCR test for COVID-19, effective from December 1, 2021.

A number of states of the federation, particularly Edo State, has long implemented the strict vaccination regime, leading to protest and marches by aggrieved indigenes of the state.

