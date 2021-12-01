Canada bans travellers from Nigeria, Egypt, Malawi over Omicron concerns

Canada on Tuesday placed a ban on travellers from Egypt, Nigeria and Malawi over fears of the spread of the new Omicron coronavirus variant.

This brings to 10 the number of African countries targeted by the government in Ottawa as the highly mutated variant – which allegedly originated in South Africa – continues to gain prominence across the globe.

Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos told reporters that foreign nationals who have spent time or transited those countries in the past two weeks cannot enter Canada.

The decision to add Nigeria to the blacklist is a curios one as the West African country is yet to record its first case of the variant.

