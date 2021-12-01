Lagos Govt releases White Paper on #EndSARS, accepts 11 recommendations

The Lagos State Government has released the White Paper on the #EndSARS Panel of Inquiry report.

Making the announcement Tuesday night, the government said 11 out of the 32 recommendations made by the panel, have been accepted, six others were accepted but with modifications, while one was rejected.

The document also says 14 of the recommendations fall outside the powers of the state and will consequently be forwarded to the Federal Government for consideration.

A leaked version of the report a fortnight ago had indicted the Nigerian Army and the Lagos State Government in the killing of unarmed protesters and a subsequent cover-up of the incident at the Lekki Toll Gate on October 20, 2020.

But after the panel submitted its findings to Governor Sanwo-Olu, he set up a four-member committee led by the Lagos State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN), giving them two weeks to raise the White Paper on the reports submitted by the panel.

At a press briefing earlier today, the Governor said, “while I commend the panel for undertaking its task to the best of its abilities, it is however regrettable that the panel’s work and the leakage of an unauthorized version of the report have generated much tension. Sadly, a deep wound has been reopened.”

The governor, however, assured Lagosians that his administration remains committed to justice and truth, which informed his decision to initiate a peace walk as part of efforts to ensure harmony in the state.

“To quicken recovery and engender a better understanding, I will lead ‘A Walk for Peace’ in December to herald the healing of the land.

“I have extended an open invitation to the youths, members of the diplomatic corps, civil society groups, students and the media, as well as other stakeholders to join me in this peace walk,” Sanwo-Olu said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...