Leaving Chelsea changed my career – Salah

Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah has admitted that leaving Chelsea was the making of his career.

In a chat with TribalFootball, Salah stated that escaping an unhappy spell at Chelsea for first Fiorentina and then Roma in Italy helped put him on the purple patch he’s enjoyed at Liverpool since his arrival in 2017.

“It has helped me a lot,” he said of his time in Italy. “When I was at Chelsea I had to change the football and culture.

“I needed to change my football so I went to Italy, I played good and it’s helped me to be where I am at the moment.

“I had a great time there and they (Fiorentina and Roma fans) were unbelievable. They showed me love.

“I have good memories there, which is great. They helped me to improve myself as a person and a player, so I have to say thank you very much and hopefully see each other soon – play against each other maybe!”

Salah finished seventh in the recently concluded ballon d’Or awards.

