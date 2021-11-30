New Twitter CEO Agrawal mired in racist storm

The new CEO of Twitter, Parag Agrawal, has already got himself enmeshed in controversy after trolls dug out his old tweets where he seems to be suggesting that “white people are racists.”

The right-wing trolls and some media outfits claimed to have unearthed a decade-old tweet which appeared to suggest he believed all white people are racist.

The tweet, published on October 26, 2010, when Agrawal had not even joined Twitter, read “If they are not gonna make a distinction between Muslims and extremists, then why should I distinguish between white people and racists?”

However, Agrawal clarified in the thread that he was only quoting the comedian Aasif Mandvi who had said something on these lines on the Daily Show, India Times reports.

Conservatives have routinely accused Twitter of censoring them and now wonder if the social media platform would get even harder on them with Agrawal at the helm.

Many right-wing followers have decamped to the platform Parler after Twitter turfed out former US President Donald Trump.

In a shock move Monday, Twitter founder Jack Dorsey stepped down from the position, handing the reins to Agrawal.

Before becoming CEO at Twitter, Agrawal was the chief technology officer (CTO) at the company.

As the news about Twitter’s bold move came in, company stocks shot up 11 per cent.

