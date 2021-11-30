Imo AG mired in child trafficking scandal

Magistrate’s Court in Owerri, the Imo State capital, has ordered the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice in the state, Cyprian Akaolisa, to appear before it on January 20, 2022, over a case of alleged children trafficking.

On Tuesday, a nurse, Ngozi Ebuzoaju, who is in the custody of Owerri Correctional Centre, was arraigned by the police before the court for allegedly aiding child trafficking for 55-year-old Chinyere Ohanyere, popularly known as Madam Chichi, SaharaReporters reports.

The Ohanaeze Youth Council urged President Muhammadu Buhari and the Imo state governor to stop Akaolisa from meddling in the child trafficking case involving Ohanyere and her suspected accomplice, Ngozi.

At the resumed hearing of the case on Tuesday, the presiding magistrate, Chika Ezerioha, said that the order for AG to appear before her had become necessary to enable him to advise on whether he (Attorney-General) wants the case to be heard at the high court or should continue at the magistrate court.

The magistrate then adjourned the case to January 20, 2022, when the Attorney General and Commissioner for justice will appear before her.

The case suit, no. OW/54C/2021 is between the Commissioner of police and Ebuzoaju

However, the case was brought to national attention when the National President of Ohanaeze Youth Council, Igboayaka O Igboayaka, had accused the AG of meddling in the case by attempting to file for none prosecution.

The youths alleged that the Commissioner for Justice was attempting to pervert the course of justice and ensure the release of the suspects.

Akaolisa had appeared before Magistrate Court 2 on November 17 where the prime suspect, Ohanyere, was being prosecuted and asked that the case be withdrawn.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...