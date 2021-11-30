BREAKING: Court nullifies Emir Sanusi’s banishment

The Federal High Court in Abuja, on Tuesday, ruled that the banishment of the deposed Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi was illegal, unlawful and unconstitutional.

In a ruling on Tuesday, Justice Anwuli Chikere stated that the restrictions placed on Sanusi after his deposition on March 9, 2020 to Awe, Nasarawa State, on allegations of insubordination are a clear arbitrary violation of his rights to freedom of movement and personal liberty granted by the Nigerian constitution.

Prince Lateef Fagbemi SAN, counsel to Sanusi, had said his client was moved out of Kano to Abuja and later to Awe, in Nasarawa State against his wish.

The judge, therefore, held that the right to freedom of liberty and personal dignity granted under Section 34 of Nigeria’s constitution cannot be taken away as done by the Kano Government, Police, Department of State Services (DSS), and Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) except with express order of the court.

The judge subsequently voided the arrest, harassment, and banishment of Sanusi to Abuja and later to Nasarawa State and set it aside on ground of being an infringement of his fundamental human rights.

A sum of N10million was awarded to the former Emir as damages to be paid to him by the respondents.

The court also issued an order directing the respondents to tender a public apology to Sanusi to be published in two major national dailies for the embarrassment caused him by breaching his fundamental human rights.

