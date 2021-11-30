Policeman, another killed as robbers raid Ekiti Bank

An old generation bank at Aramoko Ekiti in the Ekiti West Local Government Area of Ekiti State was attacked Monday evening, with at least two persons killed.

According to The PUNCH, the victims were a policeman and a special marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps.

A source who spoke to the newspaper said the robbers accessed Aramoko through Igede – Ado Ekiti Road, got to the bank after working hours and blew off the main door with explosives before gaining entry into the banking hall.

“The armed robbers shot at the policeman on guard so that they could enter the bank unchallenged.

“They also mounted a barricade to prevent people from the bank axis. It was the barricade that the Special Marshall, who was in his private vehicle ran into and was shot in the process,” the source explained.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Ekiti State Command, Sunday Abutu, confirmed the attack.

He said, “It was an attempted robbery, but they were repelled. Even our men and officers of Rapid Response Squad gave the criminals a hot chase and recovered two vehicles they used for the operation.

“The policeman they killed was outside the bank while the FRSC Special Marshall was also shot at a distance to the bank.

“The police have swung into action and we will make sure that we get to the root of this matter.”

