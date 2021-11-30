Tuesday, November 30, 2021
Emmanuel Offor

Ibinabo Fiberesima to feature as Mary Slessor in new film

Veteran actress, Ibinabo Fiberesima, is set to return to the big screens after some time away.

The 50-year-old thespian shared BTS images from her latest project which will see her  play the role of Mary Slessor, the Scottish Presbyterian missionary who stopped the killing of twin children and fought for the rights of women.

Commenting on her new role, the former Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) president said on Instagram.

“I feel so blessed playing Mary Slessor in the Film Passion of Mary Slessor. Mary Slessor with her lovely twins💕A MUST Watch Film… coming soon.”

Titled ‘Passion of Mary Slessor’, the Moses Eskor directed film will see Fiberesima star alongside Zack Orji, King Bassey, Segun Arinze, Moses Armstrong among others.

It is understood that shooting is ongoing in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom state capital.

 

