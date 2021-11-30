EFCC arrests 60 at ‘Yahoo Boys Award Night’

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested 60 persons at an award event organised to “reward internet fraudsters”, the agency said.

According to a statement issued on Monday by Wilson Uwujaren, EFCC spokesman, the 60 persons were arrested during the event which held at the Conference Hotel in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

The commission said several items, including cars and mobile phones, were recovered from the suspects, adding that they would soon be charged to court.

“Operatives of the Lagos Command of the EFCC have arrested 60 suspected internet fraudsters during an awards ceremony at the Conference Hotel in Abeokuta, Ogun State,” the statement reads.

“The event tagged “Peer Youths Awards”, investigation revealed, was organised to reward high-level internet fraudsters.

“Items recovered from the suspects at the point of arrest include exotic cars, electronic devices, laptop computers and mobile phones. The suspects will soon be charged to court.”

